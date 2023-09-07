Bengal Assembly passes resolution to observe Pashimbanga Diwas

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A tug of war between the BJP and the ruling TMC to observe Pashimbanga Diwas or State Foundation Day continued as the Bengal Assembly passed a resolution to observe the day on ‘Poila Baishak’, the first day of the Bengali New Year calendar, on Thursday and the BJP strongly opposed it.

Earlier this year, the Centre announced that June 20 be observed as West Bengal Foundation Day and the Bengal government, instead, preferred the first day of Bengali New Year, which usually falls on April 14 or 15. Despite Bengal CM’s objection, governor C. V. Ananda Bose observed the day announced by the Centre at Raj Bhavan by organising an event.

While placing the proposal before the House, chief minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that the day will be observed regardless of the approval of the governor.

The resolution was passed with 167 members voting in favour of it in a House of 294 members.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mamata said, “People of Bengal don’t support June 20, which is synonymous with violence and bloodshed which marked partition as the state’s foundation day.

The legislators of the saffron camp hit back at Mamata accusing her of changing history. “She has a history of changing history. But we are not going to accept her history. June 20 is Bengal Diwas and we will stick to it,” said BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul.

On June 20 at Raj Bhavan, a march was organised by the cadets of the National Cadets Corps (NCC) followed by a cultural programme and the governor also made a speech on the occasion. The Raj Bhawan also circulated President Droupadi Murmu’s greeting to the people of Bengal on the foundation day of West Bengal.

Before the event, Mamata had written to the governor and said that the decision to observe State’s Foundation Day was “unilateral”, without following any procedure of obtaining necessary consent of the state cabinet and the state legislature and the act “would hurt the sentiments of people and insult and defame the millions of people in West Bengal”.

