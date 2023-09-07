Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi to meet Parliamentarians, ministers and students during his Europe visit

Sources said that Gandhi will meet EU MPs in Brussels on Wednesday. Besides meeting with the diasporas, the Congress leader will hold a press conference in Brussels.

Published: 07th September 2023

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week-long visit to Europe, will interact with European Union (EU) Parliamentarians and ministers besides having interaction with university students and Indian diasporas.

Rahul, who left on Tuesday night, will visit Belgium, France, Holland and Norway. Sources said that Gandhi will meet EU MPs in Brussels on Wednesday. Besides meeting with the diasporas, the Congress leader will hold a press conference in Brussels.

During his interaction with students, the leader may talk on the topic of “Democracy”, said the source.

While Rahul’s visit coincides with the G-20 meeting, scheduled to take place on September 9-10, Congress leaders said that it has nothing to do with his trip. In the past, Rahul’s foreign tours have sparked controversies as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleges that Gandhi tries to defame India on foreign shores in his speeches.

“It’s just a coincidence that his meeting coincided with the G-20 meeting. Gandhi will get busy with upcoming state elections this month. That is why the Europe trip is planned now,” said the leader.

In Paris, Gandhi will meet French lawmakers and will meet NRIs on September 8. The leader said that Rahul will address a press conference in Paris too. In Holland, he will interact with students of Leiden University at The Hague. His next stop would be Norway where he is expected to meet ministers, the leader of the Opposition who was a former Prime Minister, MPs, industrialists, and Indian diasporas.

Rahul will return to Delhi on September 12th.

