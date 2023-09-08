G20 summit: President's dinner to be an evening of musical journey

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An ensemble comprising 78 instrumentalists from across states is set to enthral delegates attending the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam. The Ministry of Culture has planned a unique harmonious performance — Bharat Vadya Darshan (The Musical Journey of India) — at the dinner President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting on Saturday.

The three-hour show, starting at 6 pm, is divided into three parts. The performances will be in ascending tempo from Vilambit Laya (slow tempo composition), to medium or Madhya Laya, to fast or Druta Laya (concluding section).

The Vilambit Laya comprises Raagmalika and Rajasthani and Kashmiri folk songs. The middle section will have traditional songs of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Assam, Sikkim, and Jammu & Kashmir besides Rabindra Sangeet and Raaga — Bihag, Pilu, Bhupali, Desh, Khamaj and Malkouns.

The concluding section includes performances based on different raags such as Darbari Kanada, Mohnam, folk music of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

The highlights of this part will be devotional songs — Vaishnav Janto and Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram and also an iconic song promoting national integration — Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, which is based on Raag Bhairavi and Dadra.

The song composed by renowned vocalist Bhimsen Joshi was telecast on Doordarshan for the first time in 1988 after the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi delivered his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Several rare instruments of India such as Surbahar, Jaltarang, Naltarang, Vichitra Veena, Rudra Veena, Saraswati Veena, Dhangli, Sundri, Bhapang and Dilruba will be used during the presentation.

“Bharat Vadya Darshan is envisaged as a sequence of instrumental music performances, wherein the audience will be taken on a one-and-a-half hour journey of India through the representative music of different States of the country.

What truly sets this ensemble apart is the inclusion of 34 Hindustani musical instruments, 18 Carnatic musical instruments, and 26 folk musical instruments featuring 78 artists including 11 children, 13 women, six differently-abled (Divyang) artists, 26 young men and 22 professionals,” said officials privy to arrangements.

The responsibility to curate the event was entrusted with Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture. The performance has been conceptualised by the chairman of the Akademi Sandhya Purecha. Chetan Kumar Joshi is the music director.

“Some of the prominent styles included in the presentation are Hindustani, Carnatic, folk and contemporary music. This journey will take us through all parts of India through their representative music,” officials added.

‘Mile Sur Mera Tumhara’

78 instrumentalists from across states will enthral delegates at President’s dinner on Saturday

They will perform a 3-hour-long ‘Bharat Vadya Darshan’ (The Musical Journey of India)

It will feature the iconic song ‘mile sur mera tumhara’

Rare instruments such as surbahar, jaltarang, naltarang, vichitra veena, rudra veena, saraswati veena, dhangli, sundri, bhapang and dilruba will be used

