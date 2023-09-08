Home Nation

Mumbai air hostess murder: Accused ends life in police-lockup

The accused, Vikram Atwal, a housekeeping staffer was arrested for killing the 23-year-old air hostess by slitting her throat inside her flat. 

By Online Desk

A 40-year-old man who was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly murdering an air hostess at her residence in Mumbai's Marol died by suicide in a police lock-up, the PTI reported. 

The accused, Vikram Atwal, a housekeeping staffer, was arrested for killing the 23-year-old air hostess by slitting her throat inside her flat. 

The air hostess, Rupal Ogrey, originally from Chhattisgarh, arrived in Mumbai in April this year for her job with Air India. She lived with her sister at the flat. However, when the incident happened, she was alone at the flat.
 
Vikram Atwal's body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

