Madhya Pradesh CM promises pucca house for poor not covered under Central scheme

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ahead of assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday, the CM Jan Awas Yojana for the poor families who are yet to be covered by the PM Awas or PM Awas-Plus schemes.

While chairing a conference of divisional commissioners, inspector generals of police, district collectors and police superintendents on Friday, the CM announced launching the CM Jan Awas Yojana soon.

“All those poor families who live in huts or kutcha houses, but are yet to be listed under the PM Awas Yojana or the PM Awas Plus Yojana, will benefit through the CM Jan Awas Yojana, which will commence soon,” Chouhan said.

“A list of all such families will be drawn at the Janpad Panchayat level for every village of the state. The lists will be subsequently screened and then given the final shape for being included under the CM Jan Awas Yojana,” he added.

Though monsoon has returned in many parts, the CM directed for starting survey of crops that have already been damaged by the long dry spell in many parts of the state, followed by suitable compensation to the weather-beaten farmers. He also directed the officials in every district to ensure a minimum of ten hours of electricity supply for agricultural purposes at the earliest.

Keeping in mind the coming festival season, the CM directed the state police apparatus to be on heightened vigil to ensure proper law and order situation during the festivals. Importantly, ahead of assembly polls (likely to be held in November), the CM has been announcing a series of sops for various sections, including hiked `1,250 monthly aid to 1.25 crore women under the ambitious Ladli Behana Yojana and incentives for different classes of state government employees, among them permanent employees, contractual staff, guest teachers of government schools and Anganwadi workers and supervisors.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will be in the assembly polls bound state’s Bundelkhand region for the second time in just over a month. After laying the foundation of the Rs 102 crore Sant Ravidas Temple in Sagar district’s Naryaoli assembly constituency on August 12, the PM will lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 2 crore near the Oil Refinery in Sagar.

