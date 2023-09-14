Road to 2024: INDIA bloc to hold first joint public rally in Bhopal next month

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Preparing the ground for the impending state and Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday decided to begin seat-sharing talks at the earliest and hold its first joint public rally in Bhopal in October first week.

The decisions were taken at the first meeting of the bloc’s coordination and election strategy committee at NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence. It was attended by 12 member parties. TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee could not make it as he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate.

A joint statement after the meeting said the committee decided to hold joint public meetings in different parts of the country. The parties also agreed to take up the issue of caste census. Besides, the panel authorised the sub-committee on media to draw up a list of TV news anchors the INDIA parties will boycott.

While most of the leaders stressed an early decision on seat sharing, they said state-level committees would be formed for negotiations. At the bloc’s Mumbai meeting, TMC, JD(U), AAP, and RJD pressed for an early decision on seat sharing. When asked about the tussle between the AAP and the Congress in states like Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said those issues will be discussed.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah suggested that seats already held by allies should not be open for discussion. “We should discuss those seats that are held by either the BJP, NDA or parties not part of any alliance. It has been decided that parties will nominate their various representatives at whatever levels appropriate for them to start discussion,” he said.

