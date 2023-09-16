Home Nation

Rajasthan paper leak case: ED arrests Anil Kumar Meena, RPSC member Babulal Katara

It is alleged that Katara leaked the paper and sold it to Meena who through his syndicate supplied it to candidates for Rs 8-10 lakh, the officials said.

Published: 16th September 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Babulal Katara, Member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and Anil Kumar Meena in connection with the Paper Leak case in Rajasthan, officials said Saturday.

Katara and Meena were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and sent to the custody of ED for three days by a special court, they said.

The Directorate had taken over the case filed by Rajasthan Police in connection with the leak of the General Knowledge paper conducted by RPSC for the recruitment of Senior Teacher Grade II between December 21 and 24, 2022.

"Earlier, ED conducted a search at 15 premises of accused persons on June, 05 resulting in recovery of incriminating documents/digital records. Further, ED has also provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 3.11 Crore (approx) of Bbulal Katara, Anil Meena AKA Sher Singh Meena and others vide Provisional Attachment Order dated 18.08.2023," the agency said in a statement.

