Ranchi Diary: 1,300 cameras to check illegal mining at BCCL

Mukesh Ranjan

Express News Service

IIM-R to arm SHGs with management skills

In order to disseminate marketing skills among self-help groups (SHGs) Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Ranchi, has launched a management development programme in Lohardaga. Under the initiative, essential marketing knowledge and skills will be imparted in collaboration with the Lohardaga district administration. The programme will cover market research, product positioning, branding, pricing strategies and digital marketing. Through interactive sessions, case studies, and practical exercises, the participants will gain insights that can be applied to their businesses.

1,300 cameras to check illegal mining at BCCL

Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), will be installing 1,300 CCTV cameras at key points to check the illegal mining in Dhanbad. According to BCCL officials, quick response teams (QRT), boom barriers, dash-cam in transport, geo-fencing of coal transporting routes and GPS systems are also being equipped in vehicles to check illegal mining. BCCL has also been directed to identify vulnerable illegal mining spots, coal storage places and transport routes, and keep a close vigil on them. Authorities were also directed to fill up the illegal mining entrance and monitor it regularly.

Tata Steel’s first batch of women firefighters

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Tata Steel has inducted the first batch of 23 women firefighters who will undergo training in basic firefighting and rescue operations. The trainees will be the first women to be deployed by Tata Steel for these services. To mark this initiative, an event titled ‘Flames of Change’

was organised to introduce these future firefighters. The event marked the launch of a 3-month long training programme designed to train these 23 women to become competent firefighters. The training will provide theoretical understanding as well as hands-on experience to these women.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

