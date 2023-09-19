Home Nation

Dalit teen raped for months in UP's Shahjahanpur

According to the complaint filed by victim's father, Tanveer and Dilbagh raped the minor girl for four months and also threatened her not to tell this to anyone.

Published: 19th September 2023

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two people for months in an area under the Roza Police Station area here, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The teenager used to visit the house of a woman in her neighbourhood where she was introduced to Tanveer and Dilbag, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sudhir Jaiswal told PTI.

Jaiswal said, according to the complaint filed by the victim's father, Tanveer and Dilbagh raped the minor girl for four months and also threatened her not to tell this to anyone.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against Tanveer, Dilbagh and the neighbour Nisha under sections 376 D (gang rape), 354 (assault with intent to outrage modesty) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and a manhunt is on to nab the accused, the ASP said.

