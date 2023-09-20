‘Most-wanted’: India has shared list of 23 gangsters' names with Canada

Harpreet Bajwa and Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: More than 23 gangsters from Punjab are currently based in Canada and a list of “most-wanted” has been already shared with the Canadian government and its intelligence agencies. These gangsters are reportedly moving to Canada on fake Portuguese passports.

As per the 2021 census, Sikhs account for 2.1% of Canada’s population and its fastest-growing religious group. After India, Canada is home to the largest population of Sikhs in the world. The Sikhs have reached top political and law enforcement positions in that country.

On June 18, Canada-based pro-Khalistani and a designated terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was shot dead at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia reportedly by two unidentified assailants.

Nijjar, originally from Bhar Singh Pura village in Jalandhar, had gone to Canada in 1997 and worked as a plumber. Nijjar was wanted in at least four NIA cases, including a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest at Phillaur in Punjab, and a red corner notice was also issued by Interpol against him.

Nijjar was a mentor of gangsters Arshdeep Singh Dalla, Goldy Brar and Rinku Bihla. He along with Pakistan-based Lakhbir Singh Rode and Australia-based Gurjant Singh was involved in several contract killings in Punjab.

Sources said that three dozen cases have been registered against Arshdeep Singh Dalla with close links with Khalistan Tiger Force ever since he moved to Canada on July 8, 2020. He is living with his wife and daughter in Surrey.

Goldy Brar, wanted by Punjab Police in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is a main member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Goldy Brar fled to Canada in 2017 and about one dozen cases were lodged against him.

Former CM Amarinder Singh said he brought it to the notice of Justin Trudeau when he came to visit Amritsar in 2018. He said he had told Trudeau as to how Canadian soil was being used against India.

Gangsters from Punjab in Canada

As per the 2021 census, Sikhs account for 2.1% of Canada’s population and are the fastest-growing religious group

Nijjer was mentor of gangsters Arshdeep Singh Dalla, Goldy Brar and Rinku Bihla

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, shot dead on June 18 in Surrey city, was wanted in 4 NIA cases pertaining to terrorism and Interpol had issued a red corner notice against him

Dalla has been linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force since moving to Canada in 2020. He is living with his wife and daughter in Surrey

Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar, a suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, fled to Canada in 2017

Other Punjabi gangsters in Canada are Malkeet Singh Fauji and Gurjit Singh Heema

ALSO READ

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: More than 23 gangsters from Punjab are currently based in Canada and a list of “most-wanted” has been already shared with the Canadian government and its intelligence agencies. These gangsters are reportedly moving to Canada on fake Portuguese passports. As per the 2021 census, Sikhs account for 2.1% of Canada’s population and its fastest-growing religious group. After India, Canada is home to the largest population of Sikhs in the world. The Sikhs have reached top political and law enforcement positions in that country. On June 18, Canada-based pro-Khalistani and a designated terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was shot dead at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia reportedly by two unidentified assailants.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nijjar, originally from Bhar Singh Pura village in Jalandhar, had gone to Canada in 1997 and worked as a plumber. Nijjar was wanted in at least four NIA cases, including a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest at Phillaur in Punjab, and a red corner notice was also issued by Interpol against him. Nijjar was a mentor of gangsters Arshdeep Singh Dalla, Goldy Brar and Rinku Bihla. He along with Pakistan-based Lakhbir Singh Rode and Australia-based Gurjant Singh was involved in several contract killings in Punjab. Sources said that three dozen cases have been registered against Arshdeep Singh Dalla with close links with Khalistan Tiger Force ever since he moved to Canada on July 8, 2020. He is living with his wife and daughter in Surrey. Goldy Brar, wanted by Punjab Police in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is a main member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Goldy Brar fled to Canada in 2017 and about one dozen cases were lodged against him. Former CM Amarinder Singh said he brought it to the notice of Justin Trudeau when he came to visit Amritsar in 2018. He said he had told Trudeau as to how Canadian soil was being used against India. Gangsters from Punjab in Canada As per the 2021 census, Sikhs account for 2.1% of Canada’s population and are the fastest-growing religious group Nijjer was mentor of gangsters Arshdeep Singh Dalla, Goldy Brar and Rinku Bihla Hardeep Singh Nijjar, shot dead on June 18 in Surrey city, was wanted in 4 NIA cases pertaining to terrorism and Interpol had issued a red corner notice against him Dalla has been linked to the Khalistan Tiger Force since moving to Canada in 2020. He is living with his wife and daughter in Surrey Satinderjit Singh Brar alias Goldy Brar, a suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, fled to Canada in 2017 Other Punjabi gangsters in Canada are Malkeet Singh Fauji and Gurjit Singh Heema ALSO READ Canada links India to slaying of Khalistani separatist leader, expels top Indian diplomat Canada not looking to provoke India or escalate tensions, says PM Justin Trudeau INTERVIEW | PM Trudeau’s allegations are 'wild and preposterous', says ex-Indian envoy to Canada