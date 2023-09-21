Ahead of Bhagwat’s visit, RSS in huddle with UP BJP leaders

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As a prelude to a high-level meeting of the RSS functionaries to be presided over by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Lucknow between September 22 and September 24, senior leaders held a close-door tripartite talks with the UP government, State unit of the BJP here on Tuesday evening.

As per the sources, the meeting focused on better coordination among state BJP brass, state government and other related organisations. The sources claimed that Bhagwat’s meeting was part of a ‘routine pravas’ which he undertakes to assess the activities of various wings of the Sangh.

The meeting in Lucknow was presided over by RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar who was of the view that better coordination can be ensured by regular meetings and discussions. Other than him, kshetriya pracharak and prant pracharaks also attended the meeting.

The state government was represented by UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with his deputy chief ministers — Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. A few senior ministers were also present at the meeting. Meanwhile, the BJP state unit was represented by UP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury and organisational general secretary Dharam Pal Singh.

While no official statement about the meeting was issued, sources said that the RSS and state BJP leaders discussed the measures that were required to be taken for stepping up the ground-level campaign and consolidating the OBC and the Dalit community in the run-up to national general elections.

In the meeting, all the wings came to a consensus that the VHP-led ‘Shaurya Yatra’ should be a success with the active participation of all frontal organisations. The VHP would take out the Yatra to mark the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It was decided that each day of the Yatra, at least two big meetings should be held.

Campaign strategy

While no official statement about the meeting was issued, sources said that the RSS and the state BJP leaders discussed the measures that were required to be taken for stepping up the ground-level campaign and consolidating the OBC and the Dalit community in the run-up to the national general elections.

LUCKNOW: As a prelude to a high-level meeting of the RSS functionaries to be presided over by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Lucknow between September 22 and September 24, senior leaders held a close-door tripartite talks with the UP government, State unit of the BJP here on Tuesday evening. As per the sources, the meeting focused on better coordination among state BJP brass, state government and other related organisations. The sources claimed that Bhagwat’s meeting was part of a ‘routine pravas’ which he undertakes to assess the activities of various wings of the Sangh. The meeting in Lucknow was presided over by RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar who was of the view that better coordination can be ensured by regular meetings and discussions. Other than him, kshetriya pracharak and prant pracharaks also attended the meeting.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state government was represented by UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with his deputy chief ministers — Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. A few senior ministers were also present at the meeting. Meanwhile, the BJP state unit was represented by UP chief Bhupendra Chaudhury and organisational general secretary Dharam Pal Singh. While no official statement about the meeting was issued, sources said that the RSS and state BJP leaders discussed the measures that were required to be taken for stepping up the ground-level campaign and consolidating the OBC and the Dalit community in the run-up to national general elections. In the meeting, all the wings came to a consensus that the VHP-led ‘Shaurya Yatra’ should be a success with the active participation of all frontal organisations. The VHP would take out the Yatra to mark the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It was decided that each day of the Yatra, at least two big meetings should be held. Campaign strategy While no official statement about the meeting was issued, sources said that the RSS and the state BJP leaders discussed the measures that were required to be taken for stepping up the ground-level campaign and consolidating the OBC and the Dalit community in the run-up to the national general elections.