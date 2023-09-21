Home Nation

Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case: Bombay HC grants bail to activist Mahesh Raut

Raut was arrested in June 2018 and is presently in judicial custody. He had moved HC in 2022 seeking bail and challenging the order passed by the special NIA court refusing him bail.

Published: 21st September 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Mahesh Raut who was arrested in June 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case. (Photo | Mahesh Raut Facebook)

Activist Mahesh Raut who was arrested in June 2018 in connection with the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case. (Photo | Mahesh Raut Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to activist Mahesh Raut, arrested in the Elgar Parishad Maoist links case.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh allowed Raut's plea seeking bail on merits.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought the court to stay its order for two weeks so that it could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The bench then stayed in operation of its order for a week.

Raut was arrested in June 2018 and is presently in judicial custody.

He had moved HC in 2022 seeking bail and challenging the order passed by the special NIA court refusing him bail.

Raut in his plea had said his custody was unwarranted and that it was against Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The NIA had opposed the plea saying it was not justifiable to grant an accused, booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to seek bail on constitutional grounds.

As many as 16 activists have been arrested in the case of which five are currently out on bail.

Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira have been granted regular bail, while poet Varavara Rao is currently out on bail on health grounds.

Another accused, activist Gautam Navlakha, is under house arrest as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

The case pertains to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which according to the Pune police was funded by Maoists.

The inflammatory speeches made there led to violence at the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in Pune the next day, the police had alleged.

The case was later probed by the NIA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Mahesh Raut Elgar Parishad Maoist links case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp