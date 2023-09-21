Priyanka urges people: “be informed to seek political accountability for your welfare” 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday exhorted people to nurture political awareness while addressing the crowd at ‘Mahila Samridhi Sammelan’ at Bhilai, 30 km away from Raipur.

She asked the people to be politically informed to ensure their welfare doesn't get undermined when the politicians visit them to seek ‘previous’ votes during the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the crowd, Priyanka said, “Beware of political conspiracy that doesn't let citizens raise questions. When you use the right understanding in the context of welfare and show your real self, then the prevailing problems and issues take precedence, and the attention does not get diverted. There will be political parties, politicians who might ask for your votes on the basis of communal or caste factor or playing with religious sentiments”.

Priyanka cited Bhilai as an exemplary model of modern India based on unity among the residents who settled here from across the nation to live in harmony.

She recollected a visit to Amethi with her father Rajiv Gandhi when he was the prime minister. “I saw a woman in his constituency Amethi reprimand my father for the bad condition of the road that got swamped owing to rain. He was PM but didn't feel offended and realised his responsibility to sort out the people’s issues. Such were the old political values on remaining accountable”, she elucidated.

The visiting Congress leader asserted that though there remains awareness among the people, their sentiments are exploited to serve the politically vested interests that divert the real issues the people are facing. “

“If you vote for such party that repeatedly deflects your mind or judgment then they will remain happily engaged but your problems will not be solved”, she asserted and appealed to the people to support the Congress party and Bhupesh Baghel in the upcoming elections so that the good works started in Chhattisgarh continue further.

Amid the support extended by the Congress to the women’s reservation bill, Priyanka eulogised the Baghel government citing various welfare schemes launched for the women and girls in the state.

“The Congress government empowered women who are the backbone of the nation giving them their rights through various schemes. Since 2018, over 10 lakh women associated with self-help groups are proactively engaged in boosting the rural economy and development of the state”, she said.

She claimed that inflation and unemployment in the country are consistently on the rise owing to the alleged “faulty policies” of the Centre and appreciated significant actions of the Chhattisgarh government to provide relief to the people from the adverse impact of high inflation and joblessness.

CM Bhupesh Baghel and his cabinet colleagues were present during the occasion.

