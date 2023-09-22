Ajit Pawar factions file disqualification petitions against leaders of Sharad Pawar faction

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar faction NCP filed the disqualification petitions against 10 MLAs and three MLCs of NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s factions before the speaker of the Maharashtra state legislative assembly for anti-party activities.

Ajit Pawar led the NCP faction’s chief whip and minister Anil Patil said they filed the disqualification petitions against the ten MLAs and three MLCs of other factions of NCP before the speaker of the Maharashtra state assembly last Thursday.

The Ajit Pawar factions filed disqualification petitions against NCP state president and NCP MLA Jayant Patil, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, Anil Deshmukh, Rohit Pawar, Rajesh Tope, Balasaheb Patil, Sandeep Busara, Sandeep Kshirsagar, Sumantai Patil, Prajakta Tanpure. Besides, the same disqualification petitions were filed against three MLCs of Sharad Pawar factions including Eknath Khadse, Shashikant Shinde and Arund Lad before the chairman of the state legislative council.

Interestingly, Ajit Pawar has excluded NCP MLA Nawab Malik’s name from these disqualification petitions. Earlier when Sharad Pawar factions filed disqualification petitions against Ajit Pawar factions MLAs and MLC that time also, Nawab Malik's name was also excluded from the list.

Anil Bhaidas Patil said they expect that the respective authority will take up these disqualification petitions in due time and take action for anti-party activities.

Earlier, NCP state unit president and legislative party leader Jayant Patil and chief whip of NCP Jitendra Ahwad had filed the disqualification petitions against the total 41 MLAs and five MLCs of Ajit Pawar-led factions of NCP before state assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar.

Meanwhile, Anil Parab, MLC and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) said that they had filed the disqualification petitions against the three MLC of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde led factions that include deputy chairman of the state legislative council Neelam Gore, MLC Manisha Kayande and Viplap Bajoria. Parab said that if in the next few days, the authority did not take these disqualification petitions, then they would approach the Supreme Court against the delay and indecisions by the concerned authority to take these disqualification petitions.

He said after the Supreme Court rap, the Maharashtra state assembly speaker started the work disqualifications. “We expect that the laws are followed and justice is given to them. You cannot sit for an uncertain period on these petitions. There is a time frame to dispose of them,” Parab said.

