Quad FMs’ meet calls for free & open Indo-Pacific, reaffirms UN principles

Yeshi Seli

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar hit the ground running with the Quad meeting shortly after landing in New York on Friday morning. He was in the city to participate in the UNGA session. “Had a warm discussion with Quad colleagues to start my 78th UNGA participation. Welcomed Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. We discussed defending the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and delivering on Quad commitments. We always value our collective contribution to doing global good,’’ Jaishankar posted on X.

A warm discussion with Quad colleagues to start my #UNGA78 participation. Welcomed Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa to the meeting.



Discussed defending the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific and delivering on Quad commitments.



Always value our collective… pic.twitter.com/g1pDdIpQ8e — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 22, 2023

A 14-point joint statement was issued after the meeting, which spoke about the Black Sea Grain initiative, Ukraine, North Korea, Myanmar, and countering terrorism. The meeting was also attended by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. The four leaders met for the first time after the diplomatic downgrade of ties between India and Canada.

“It was good to join my fellow Quad foreign ministers from India, Australia and Japan on the sidelines of UNGA. The Quad is vital to our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and together we reaffirmed our commitment to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” said Blinken after the meeting.

The joint statement made by the four ministers reaffirmed their support for the UN, the enduring importance of upholding mutually determined rules, norms and standards, and to deepen Quad cooperation in the international system.

The conversations also included Ukraine, North Korea and Myanmar. “We express our deep concern over the war raging in Ukraine and mourn its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. We underscore the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, consistent with the principles of the UN Charter. We are deeply concerned about the global food security situation and support the efforts of the UN in the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In the context of this war, we concur that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons would be unacceptable,” the joint statement read.

The ministers also condemned North Korea’s launching of ballistic missile technology and its continued pursuit of nuclear weapons in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions. On Myanmar, the ministers expressed concern over the political and humanitarian crisis and called for immediate cessation of violence.

