Rahul, Kharge promise to implement Women's Reservation immediately if Congress forms govt

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has promised that women's reservation would be implemented immediately if a Congress government is formed at the Centre.

Speaking at a party workers' conference in Jaipur on Saturday, Gandhi emphasised that the entire opposition supports the idea of women's reservation and expressed his eagerness to see it put into action without any delay. In contrast, he slammed the BJP's stance claiming that the Modi dispensation intends to implement it after a decade.

While addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi also alleged, "The central government wanted to change the name of the country from India to just Bharat, which is why a special session of Parliament was called." He argued, "It's clearly written in the Constitution that India is Bharat." He added that when the government realised their proposal lacked public support, they introduced the Women's Reservation Bill to try and justify a special session.

Gandhi didn't stop there; he also challenged the Central Government on the issue of a caste census, stating, "Modi claims to provide participation to the OBC category but is afraid of the caste census. They are also afraid of Adani." He urged voters, "When BJP people come asking for votes, ask them why they are not conducting the caste census." He presented statistics, saying, "Today's India is run by 90 people, but out of these 90 officers, only 3 are OBCs. They have only 5 percent of India's budget."

He stressed the necessity of a caste census, saying, "Caste census is necessary to give proper representation to every class in India. This census will reveal how many people belong to which class in India." He urged, "We had conducted this census; you have the figures. Put those figures before the people of India and also get the caste census conducted in the next census. Don't insult the OBC."

In addition, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of being anti-women and casteist, stating, "If Congress government comes in 2024, we will immediately give women reservation." He highlighted the incident where President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying, "This is an insult to the President because she is a tribal." He attacked the BJP, saying, "They talk about promoting Dalits and tribals just for the sake of saying it."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed, "When the INDIA alliance was formed, the foundations of the NDA government were shaken. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is nervous." He alleged, "Efforts are being made to harass the Congress government through ED, CBI, and Income Tax, but now the public has come to know the truth. This is the first time that there is no visible wave of protest against any government." Gehlot expressed confidence, saying, "Congress government is being formed in Rajasthan."

Former state president and CWC member Sachin Pilot predicted that the upcoming election would break the cycle of power change in Rajasthan. He said, "In the upcoming assembly elections, the Congress government will be formed once again, and the history of 30 years will change." He noted, "Everyone is watching the BJP meetings; there are empty chairs. No one is ready to listen." He expressed hope, stating, "The people of the country will form a Congress government in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan."

