Lucknow diary: LU to collaborate with SAARC nations 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LU to collaborate with SAARC nations

In a significant move towards promoting regional cooperation and knowledge exchange, Lucknow university is embarking on a path of collaboration to benefit students, faculty, and researchers alike. To provide the students international exposure and experience, Lucknow University is set to foster academic and research ties with South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations. The endeavour will expose the students to diverse cultures, languages and traditions, making it a fertile ground for academic exploration and cross-cultural understanding.

New initiative kindles light of education

UP government begins Atal Residential Schools (ARS), a key pro-rural and pro-poor initiative to empower minds and transform lives of children who lost their parents in pandemic. ARS will also offer better educational facilities to children of socially and financially backwards and deprived class. Conceived on the lines of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, ARSs are built to provide excellent residential facilities and quality education free of cost to the children. The state government had allocated `1,200 crore in this year’s budget for the project which covers all 18 divisions of the state in the initial phase. Later, each district will have one school.

Varun Gandhi creates another stir in party

After keeping quiet for some time, BJP MP from Pilibhit, Varun Gandhi has rubbed his own party’s government the wrong way by writing to UP deputy CM and state health minister Brajesh Pathak seeking reconsideration of suspension of licence of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Amethi following the death of a 22-year-old owing to alleged medical negligence. The BJP MP said that the suspension would have far-reaching implications for the region’s health care access as people are dependent on hospital for primary health care services.

