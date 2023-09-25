“Caste census is an X-ray of Hindustan but PM afraid of it”: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday in a scathing attack on the Modi-led BJP government alleged that the PM is avoiding the caste census owing to which the other backward castes (OBCs), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) and others are being deprived of their due share and participation.

Attending the 'Awas Nyay Sammelan’ organised by the state government at Sakri village in Bilaspur district, where the Congress leader launched Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana. Under the scheme, 47,090 homeless families from the state's socio-economic survey 2023 and 6,99,439 families on the permanent waiting list of the PMAY Gramin will get the benefit.

On the occasion, Rahul said, “Caste Census is an X-Ray of Hindustan that shows the real strength of OBCs, SCs, Dalits, STs, women and general category in the country. Once such data are known to the people, the nation can move ahead taking them along and giving their share and contribution. Why is PM Modi afraid of it? I told him to let the truth of his government be known to the citizens of Hindustan without any fear”, he said addressing the public rally at Sakri about 120 km from Raipur.

According to him, the OBC MPs and ministers in the BJP have revealed that they are not consulted but kept like a statue in the House while the actual decisions are taken by the bureaucrats and Narendra Modi.

“So if the OBCs, SC, ST, and women are to be given their fair share then the caste census has to be conducted. And if Modi doesn't do it, the Congress will accomplish it if they are voted to power. The Congress will ensure OBCs get their due share”, he affirmed.

He said whichever state the Congress party remains in power, runs the government of the people, fulfils the promises immediately after winning the polls and doesn't rely on false promises.

“Congress government is for farmers, poor, Adivasi, OBCs, Dalits and weaker sections. What Congress says, fulfil them”, said the Congress leaders.

Citing two remote controls, Rahul compared the working of the Congress with the BJP government. “When the button of the Congress remote control is pressed the beneficiaries (of welfare schemes) get money directly in their bank account. The process is done before the camera in the presence of everyone but the BJP (Modi) secretly presses their remote control to only benefit Adani and convert the public sector into private”, he alleged.

Rahul claimed that his Lok Sabha membership got cancelled when he had spoken about Adani to Modi in parliament seeking his relations with Adani.

