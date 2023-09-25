CBI begins probe into illegal felling of 6,000 trees at Pakhro Tiger Safari in Corbett

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started investigating the tiger safari construction case in Jim Corbett National Park. The CBI had sought documents related to vigilance in the case, which was confirmed by State Vigilance Director Dr V Murugesan that, "the documents sought by the CBI related to the case have been handed over to them".

According to the highly placed official sources, "The CBI is likely to soon start questioning the officials concerned as well as former forest minister Harak Singh Rawat in this matter".

The CBI is investigating the case on the directions of the Nainital High Court. Earlier, the High Court had taken a tough stand on the illegal construction and felling of more than 6,000 trees during the construction of Pakhro Tiger Safari in the Corbett tiger reserve area. The High Court had asked the government why the case should not be investigated by the CBI.

In this case, Dehradun resident Anu Pant had filed a public interest petition in the High Court. The petitioner told the court that several reports regarding the illegal felling of 6,000 trees in Corbett were placed before the court. All these reports were shown in detail by the petitioner's lawyer Abhijay Negi to the court.

According to sources, "In this case, the CBI may first question about a dozen forest officials, employees and contractors working in the range, including retired and current forest officers associated with the Pakhro Safari construction".

Sources also revealed, "The main focal point of the CBI probe will also be the then Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat, as vigilance and other investigations are clearly of the opinion that work was started at Corbett Tiger Safari without financial and other clearances under pressure from the then Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat".

So far, investigations by eight agencies have revealed irregularities in the construction of the tiger safari and other tourist facilities at Jim Corbett. More trees were cut than the number, and all kinds of construction were carried out without financial and administrative approval. Boundary walls and buildings were also constructed in the national park.

