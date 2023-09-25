CBSE announces Central Teacher Eligibility Test results

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result, with close to 4 lakh candidates passing the exam held in participating schools.

A total of 15,01,474 candidates registered for Paper 1. A total of 12,13,704 appeared for the exam and 2,98,758 candidates qualified.

In Paper 2, the CBSE said, 14,02,022 candidates registered. While 11,66,178 appeared, as many as 1,01,057 candidates qualified for the exam, the statement issued by CBSE said.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official website - ctet.nic.in and the CBSE website - cbse.nic.in.

The mark sheet and qualifying certificate of the candidates will also be uploaded in DigiLocker shortly, the statement said.

There is no restriction on the number of times a candidate can take the exam. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form.

The result validity for the qualifying certificate for the appointment of teachers is for a lifetime for all categories. A person who has qualified for CTET will also be able to take the exam again to improve the score, the CBSE said.

Those candidates who have qualified for CTET 2023 paper 1 will be eligible for teaching jobs for classes I to V while those who cleared CTET 2023 paper 2 are eligible for teaching classes VI to VIII in schools.

General category candidates need to score a minimum of 60 per cent marks to clear the CTET exam while SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved category candidates need to obtain 55 per cent marks.

