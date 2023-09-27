DST pulls out of 109th Science Congress citing charges of misconduct

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has reportedly withdrawn its support from the upcoming 109th Science Congress amid allegations of misconduct.

Sources within the department revealed that the Science Congress has been relocated from Lucknow to Jalandhar, and the department has disassociated itself from funding or organising the Science Congress, scheduled for 2024.

In a notice dated September 25, issued by Senior DST secretary R N Upadhyay, the DST has made grave accusations against the members of ISCA (Indian Science Congress Association) and their conduct.

The notice asserts that “certain office bearers of ISCA have been making unilateral decisions without the requisite authorisation from the Government of India or the General Body of the Council.”

Sources close to senior rank of the department confirmed that the Central government has distanced itself from the Indian Science Congress Association, following the allegation of taking unilateral decisions.

The government took this decision after the venue of the Indian Science Congress-2024 was changed allegedly without consent from the Department from Lucknow University to Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar.

According to sources in the Department of Science and Technology, a notice to all secretaries of scientific departments has been issued by the department directing them that no resources or support should be provided for the upcoming ISCA programme.

“The annual event of ISCA has already lost its relevance among the scientific community. There is a lack of professional approach in the conduct of the meeting on many fronts," the government notice said.

All this is happening while India is making strides in other fields of science. It is nearing self-sufficiency in rocket manufacturing, with approximately 95% of the components used in rocket configurations now sourced domestically.

Speaking at the 82nd foundation day of CSIR in New Delhi, ISRO chief S Somanath proudly asserted that nearly 95% of the components used in Indian rocket configurations are now procured within the country.

Somanath said most technical work, including the development of rockets, satellites, and space applications, is now held in-house within India. “It is a matter of great pride that almost 95% of the materials, devices, and systems used in ISRO’s rockets are domestically sourced....” he said.

