School teacher from Uttar Pradesh arrested for getting student slapped by classmates

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the dust over the Muzaffarnagar primary school slapgate case is yet to be settled, another school teacher in Sambhal district in western Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly getting a class 5 student slapped by classmates on failing to answer her question.

The school teacher, named Shaista, was arrested for "spreading communal hatred". The incident took place at a private school in Dugawar village under Asmoli police station limits on September 26 and an FIR was registered by the boy’s father on Thursday. The arrest came hours after the registration of the case.

The father of the student claimed in his police complaint that his son, in class 5, was unable to answer the teacher’s question and she asked his classmate to slap him in front of the whole class. His son felt humiliated and was upset when he reached home.

According to the Sambhal Additional SP Shrish Chandra, the father lodged a complaint that his son’s teacher had asked a student belonging to a minority community to slap him. “We registered an FIR under sections 153 (promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC. We arrested teacher Shaista and are questioning her,” said the officer.

In the earlier incident at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar last month, school teacher Tripta Tyagi had asked a child of the majority community to slap his classmate belonging to a minority community for not doing homework. A case was registered against her under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). However, Tyagi has not been arrested.

LUCKNOW: While the dust over the Muzaffarnagar primary school slapgate case is yet to be settled, another school teacher in Sambhal district in western Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly getting a class 5 student slapped by classmates on failing to answer her question. The school teacher, named Shaista, was arrested for "spreading communal hatred". The incident took place at a private school in Dugawar village under Asmoli police station limits on September 26 and an FIR was registered by the boy’s father on Thursday. The arrest came hours after the registration of the case. The father of the student claimed in his police complaint that his son, in class 5, was unable to answer the teacher’s question and she asked his classmate to slap him in front of the whole class. His son felt humiliated and was upset when he reached home.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the Sambhal Additional SP Shrish Chandra, the father lodged a complaint that his son’s teacher had asked a student belonging to a minority community to slap him. “We registered an FIR under sections 153 (promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, race, etc) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC. We arrested teacher Shaista and are questioning her,” said the officer. In the earlier incident at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar last month, school teacher Tripta Tyagi had asked a child of the majority community to slap his classmate belonging to a minority community for not doing homework. A case was registered against her under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). However, Tyagi has not been arrested.