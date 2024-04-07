Yogi: India leading global war on terror under Modi

LUCKNOW: Citing a report published in the UK media over the killing of around 20 persons associated with various terror organisations in Pakistan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said while the specific source of the information quoted in the published media report remained undisclosed, there was no doubt about the fact that India had been heading the global fight against terror under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing a series of public meetings at Saharanpur, Bijnor and Nagina on Saturday, the chief minister said that after Pulwama incident in 2019, Modi had assured that the sacrifice of soldier would not go in vain. “Today, the world is witnessing the power of India which knows to penetrate into the den of enemies and eliminate them.” He said that India has shown its power through air strikes. “Today, all the countries of the world are following India, because India is emerging as the fastest growing economy in the world.” he added.

The UP CM who is also BJP star campaigner, while addressing the public rally in Saharanpur in presence of PM Narendra Modi, said: “This evolving India, gaining recognition globally as a front-runner for its unparalleled infrastructure, is setting a paradigm of development and welfare programmes for the world to emulate. Within this New India, youth are assured of livelihood opportunities and the sanctity of their faith together under the leadership of PM Modi.”

The CM issued vote appeal for BJP candidates Raghav Lakhanpal from the local Lok Sabha constituency and Pradeep Chaudhary, the BJP candidate from neighbouring Kairan Lok Sabha seat.

He reiterated his call for votes, endorsing party candidates Chandan Chauhan and Om Kumar from Bijnor and Nagina (SC) seats respectively while addressing a public rally in Bijnor and Nagina. Later he joined PM Modi in his roadshow at Ghaziabad.

At a public gathering in Nagina, the reserved seat, CM Yogi mentioned both Lord Ram and baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar in his address. He also talked about the rejuvenation of Panchtirthas linked to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar along with the restoration of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji’s birthplace in Kashi. Nagina is a reserved seat which was won by the BSP’s Girish Chandra in 2019 when the BSP had contested the elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.