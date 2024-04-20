West Asia tense, India needs strong government: Modi

BHOPAL : At a time when the threat of Iran-Israel war is looming large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the need for India to have a complete majority BJP government that will work on a war-footing to keep the country safe.
“Clouds of war are hovering over the world. When there is a war-like situation globally, India needs a strong government that works on a war-footing. The country needs a government that can defend it in any situation. This can be done only by the BJP government with complete majority,” Modi said, addressing a Lok Sabha polls rally in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.
The Damoh and Khajuraho seats will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.
Without naming Pakistan, Modi raised the issue of financial crisis and bankruptcy-like situations existing in the neighbouring country. “Currently, the situation is bad in many countries. Many nations are turning bankrupt. One of our neighbours, who was the supplier of terror, is now longing even for wheat flour,” he said.
Adding in the same vein, he accused the Congress government of weakening the country’s defence sector and not looking beyond their self-interest in defence and weapon deals. “The entire country has seen how the Congress put all its power to prevent the Indian Air Force from getting the Rafale fighter craft. Had there been a Congress regime even now, India’s indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas would not have been up in the sky. Under the BJP government, not only is our defence establishment becoming Atmanirbhar (self-dependent), but the country is also donning the new identity of becoming an exporter of weapons. This year alone, the defence exports from India have touched Rs 21,000 crore. As I speak now, our BrahMos missiles are ready to be exported to the Philippines,” Modi commented.
Taking a dig at the Congress and other INDIA bloc leaders for not attending the January 22 Ram temple consecration at Ayodhya, Modi said, “Even the head of the Ansari family, which had been fighting against Hindus in courts for the Babri Masjid since two generations, not just welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, but also attended the Ram temple foundation laying and consecration ceremonies. But the Congress and other ‘INDI Alliance’ leaders rejected the invite to appease their vote banks,” Modi said.
Weapons exporter
