West Asia tense, India needs strong government: Modi

BHOPAL : At a time when the threat of Iran-Israel war is looming large, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the need for India to have a complete majority BJP government that will work on a war-footing to keep the country safe.

“Clouds of war are hovering over the world. When there is a war-like situation globally, India needs a strong government that works on a war-footing. The country needs a government that can defend it in any situation. This can be done only by the BJP government with complete majority,” Modi said, addressing a Lok Sabha polls rally in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.

The Damoh and Khajuraho seats will go to polls in the second phase on April 26.