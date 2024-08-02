Ahmedabad Diary | Ex-IAS officers’ shuffle in political chess game

Former IAS officer K. Kailasanathan, who served as secretary to four Gujarat Chief Ministers from 2006 to June 2024, has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Pondicherry. Three days later, Dr Jayanti S Ravi, previously Principal Health Secretary in Gujarat during the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to the state after a three-year stint at Auroville, Pondicherry. Dr Ravi, who faced scrutiny over her work during the pandemic, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue in Gujarat. This move signifies a major return for her following her interstate deputation.