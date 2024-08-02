Ahmedabad Diary | Ex-IAS officers’ shuffle in political chess game

Former IAS officer K. Kailasanathan, who served as secretary to four Gujarat Chief Ministers from 2006 to June 2024, has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Pondicherry. Three days later, Dr Jayanti S Ravi, previously Principal Health Secretary in Gujarat during the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to the state after a three-year stint at Auroville, Pondicherry. Dr Ravi, who faced scrutiny over her work during the pandemic, has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue in Gujarat. This move signifies a major return for her following her interstate deputation.
18 IAS and 8 IPS officers in new roles in state
In a significant bureaucratic shakeup, state government announced new roles for 18 IAS officers and 8 IPS officers on Wednesday. This includes the reassignment of three officers returning from central roles and Auroville Foundation. T Natarajan, who previously served as Additional Secretary at the Defence Production Department, has been appointed Principal Secretary for Finance. Jayanti Ravi, former Secretary at Auroville Foundation, will assume Additional Chief Secretary for Revenue post. Rajeev Topno, ex- private secretary to PM, has been appointed Chief Commissioner of State Tax.
Future of retired IPS officer uncertain
On July 31, RB Brahmabhatt, Chief of the State Intelligence Bureau, and Subhash Trivedi, Additional Director General of Police at CID Crime, retired from Gujarat Police Bhawan. Notably, Trivedi chaired the SIT investigating the Rajkot TRP Gamezone fire incident. Currently, there is no official confirmation regarding Trivedi’s continuation as the SIT head or the appointment of a successor. Sources indicate that Trivedi’s alignment with the government may influence his future involvement in investigation. Known for leading multiple high-profile SITs in Gujarat, Trivedi has overseen investigations into big cases including Morbi bridge collapse.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@ newindianexpress.com