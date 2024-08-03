Vertical split in SAD likely as Dhindsa slams Badal for ‘unconstitutional’ decisions

CHANDIGARH: The unsavoury developments in the 103-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), including expelled Akali stalwart Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and rebel leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala tearing into party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are indicative of the party heading for a vertical split.

After his expulsion, former party patron Dhindsa slammed the SAD president for the party’s “unconstitutional’’ decisions. “We are Akalis and will always remain. How do you define anti-party activity,” asked Dhindsa while raising a question over the party’s decision to expel him and eight others.

Dhindsa asserted that the rebel leaders are working for the revival of the party. Referring to the party’s electoral debacle, he said the number of party’s MLA dropped from 15 in the 2017 assembly polls to three in the 2022 elections. Dhindsa rejoined SAD in March after he merged his SAD (Sanyukt) with the Badal-led SAD.

On Thursday, he was expelled from the primary membership for allegedly indulging in “anti-party activities.” The decision came a day after he challenged Badal and rejected the expulsion of eight rebel leaders.

Also, rebel Akali leader and former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala flayed the party leadership for expelling Dhindsa and eight others, saying the move reflects the party’s “frustration”. He is the convener of ‘Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar’ (reform movement) and was expelled from SAD.

SAD is facing the worst rebellion in its history with a section of party leaders revolting against Sukhbir demanding resignation following the party’s debacle in Punjab Lok Sabha election.