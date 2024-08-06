Sone river in spate, 40 rescued in Jharkhand

RANCHI: More than 40 people trapped in the flooded Sone River near Lohargada and Merauni village of Hariharpur in Garhwa districts of Jharkhand, were rescued by State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) on Monday. The SDRF teams evacuated all the people from a dune area, where they had gone for grazing their cattle and farming activities.

Though the sky was clear in most part of Jharkhand and no rainfall took place on Monday, due to incessant rain at Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, water was released from the Rihand Dam in Renukut leading to a sudden rise in the water level of Sone River. Due to sudden rise in water in Sone River, one and a half dozen villagers from Garhwa district and about two dozen villagers from Rohtas of Bihar were trapped.

Acting swiftly, Garhwa district administration started the rescue operation involving the SDRF. The SDRF team in Jharkhand, and Rohtas district administration conducted a rescue operation and evacuated the villagers trapped on the dune area of Sone River.

The cattle trapped in the flood were also rescued successfully by the SDRF teams. Looking at the current circumstances, a high alert has been issued in the areas near the Sone River asking the people to stay away from areas.