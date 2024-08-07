Air India, IndiGo operate special flights to Dhaka, repatriate over 400 people

NEW DELHI: In response to the volatile situation in Dhaka, Air India and IndiGo have operated special flights, bringing back more than 400 people from the Bangladesh capital.

A special Air India flight brought 205 people, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday morning, according to an official. The Air India chartered flight, operated with an A321 neo aircraft, took off for Dhaka late Tuesday. Despite infrastructure challenges at the Dhaka airport, Air India managed to operate the flight at very short notice.

IndiGo also operated a special flight, 6E 8503, from Dhaka to Kolkata on Tuesday, repatriating over 200 Indian nationals. A source stated that the IndiGo flight carried more than 200 passengers from Dhaka to Kolkata. IndiGo announced that normal flight operations between India and Dhaka are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, and the airline has contacted all affected customers, providing updates and alternative travel arrangements.

IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services from Kolkata. Air India will be commencing its scheduled operations—two daily flights from New Delhi to Dhaka—on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Air India had canceled its morning flight but operated the evening flight to Dhaka.

Vistara will also resume its scheduled services to Dhaka, operating daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka. Both Vistara and IndiGo had canceled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital due to the situation.

The neighboring country has plunged into uncertainty after street protests over job quotas forced Sheikh Hasina to quit as prime minister and flee.