Navies of India and Germany carry out advanced maritime operations

NEW DELHI: In the course towards building on defence ties Indian Naval Ship Tabar conducted a maritime passage exercise (MPX) with Sea Lynx of the German Navy.

Indian Navy on Wednesday said, "Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar during her return leg from St Petersburg, Russia conducted Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with German Navy off Kiel Canal on 05 Aug 24. INS Tabar had earlier visited Hamburg, Germany from 17 - 20 July 24."

These engagements are aimed at strengthening the maritime relations between both the nations. The conduct of MPX off Kiel Canal signifies Indian Navy's outreach and sustenance efforts also marking a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between the two countries, added Indian Navy.

The MPX with the Sea Lynx of 3rd Squadron Naval Air Wing 5(MFG5) of the German Navy involved a series of advanced maritime operations such as Ship Controlled Approaches, Winching exercises and VERTREP (Vertical Replenishment) serials.

As per the Indian Navy the Units from both the navies demonstrated high levels of professionalism and commitment to enhance collaborative efforts. India and Germany share a relationship built on a foundation of shared values, democratic principles and a commitment to global peace and security.

The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world, navy said, the MPX with the German navy reinforces the strong bilateral naval ties and our ability to work together in maritime security operations.

India and Germany have had a strategic partnership since 2000, which has been strengthened through inter-governmental consultations since 2011 at the level of heads of government.

Both countries have shared common views on the Indo-Pacific. It was in 2022 that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had stressed on the importance of free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has tied up with Indian DPSU Mazagaon Dockyard Limited and jointly bid for construction of six advanced submarine project costing around Rs 45,000 cr.