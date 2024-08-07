Select troopers of Assam Rifles will be moved to Jammu

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to move around 150 personnel of Assam Rifles from its core area Northeast for the first time and to deploy them in the Jammu region, which has witnessed terror attacks in recent times, officials said on Tuesday.

The troopers, who will be moved, will include a few from ethnic strife-hit Manipur and the force might have a small base in Jammu & Kashmir soon, they said. The Assam Rifles is a unique paramilitary force, as its operational command is with the Indian Army and it comes under Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with regard to administrative matters. Senior positions in the force are staffed by Indian Army officials and it is headed by a lieutenant general.