West Bengal government reshuffles cabinet, blames Governor for delaying process

KOLKATA : West Bengal government has made a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday where additional departments were allotted to several ministers.

Babul Supriyo gets the IT, Public Enterprise & Industrial Reconstruction Department, Manas Ranjan Bhunia appointed as the Irrigation Minister, Md Ghulam Rabbani gets Renewable & Non-Conventional Department. Chandrima Bhattacharya gets Environment apart from her Finance Department.

Sources in the state government were unable to make the reshuffle for quite a longer period as the file was lying at Raj Bhavan for a long time.

It was learnt that on July 18 the state government had sent a letter to the Governor relating to the state cabinet reshuffle. However, even on Saturday (August 3) state government sources claimed that no response was received from Raj Bhavan.

It may be mentioned that earlier state’s Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is learnt to have told the media that it the duty of a Governor to cooperate and help the state government in discharging its administrative duties but in the time of the BJP government, the Governors are instead creating unnecessary conflict to inconvenience the state. Holding onto an important file which relates to the Cabinet reshuffle is to create problems in the work of state administration. This is not expected of a Governor, Chattopadhyay reportedly remarked.