Flashflood in Uttarakhand, Dorothy’s Seat in rubble

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, the ongoing landslide disaster of the past fortnight shows no signs of abating. The most recent catastrophe occurred on Tuesday night with a landslide at Tiffin Top peak in Nainital, famously known as Dorothy’s Seat, reducing this cherished tourist spot to rubble.
Situated just 3 km from the city, the moderately steep trek to Tiffin Top has long been a popular choice for its stunning vistas. ‘Dorothy’s Seat’, once a scenic viewpoint offering panoramic views of Nainital town and the Himalayan peaks, now lies in ruins.
Local tea shop owner Dinesh Sutha recounted the perilous conditions leading up to the disaster, noting that cracks had already made approaching Dorothy’s Seat hazardous. The collapse happened suddenly on Tuesday night, startling Sutha and his nephew Ashutosh, who were present at the time.
Responding promptly to the emergency, District Magistrate Vandana Singh confirmed that landslides struck Tiffin Top around midnight. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and emergency teams were quickly dispatched to the affected site.
Meanwhile, in Tehri district’s Tauliya Kaatal area, residents of Rangad village have endured a distressing 22-day confinement in their homes due to relentless rain and subsequent flooding. The swollen waters of the Chifliti river have not receded, resulting in the closure of local schools.
Rekha Devi, village head of Tauliya Kaatal, explained the community’s challenges since the collapse of their pedestrian bridge in 2022 and the subsequent loss of the temporary trolley system in 2023, which necessitated helicopter deliveries during monsoon seasons.
G P Nautiyal, Executive Engineer of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in New Tehri, highlighted efforts to build a new bridge near Dubda-Rangad village, originally planned at 30 meters but now expanded to 48 meters due to heavy rains. A revised proposal for `3.67 crore has been submitted for government approval to proceed with construction.
In separate operations, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted daring rescues across Uttarakhand. In one instance, they saved 15-20 people trapped in flood-threatened homes in the Kumaon region, relocating them to safety. Another operation in Sonprayag successfully evacuated 150 locals and pilgrims stranded in Gaurikund.
Nandan Singh Rajwar, Disaster Management Officer in Rudraprayag, reported adverse conditions in the Kedarghati area, where heavy rainfall caused the Mandakini river to swell, resulting in the collapse of a temporary Army-built bridge at Sonprayag along the Kedarnath trek route. The incessant rain also disrupted road connectivity, with closures on the Badrinath Highway near Gauchar-Kamed and the Gangotri Highway.
