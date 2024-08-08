Flashflood in Uttarakhand, Dorothy’s Seat in rubble

DEHRADUN: In Uttarakhand, the ongoing landslide disaster of the past fortnight shows no signs of abating. The most recent catastrophe occurred on Tuesday night with a landslide at Tiffin Top peak in Nainital, famously known as Dorothy’s Seat, reducing this cherished tourist spot to rubble.

Situated just 3 km from the city, the moderately steep trek to Tiffin Top has long been a popular choice for its stunning vistas. ‘Dorothy’s Seat’, once a scenic viewpoint offering panoramic views of Nainital town and the Himalayan peaks, now lies in ruins.

Local tea shop owner Dinesh Sutha recounted the perilous conditions leading up to the disaster, noting that cracks had already made approaching Dorothy’s Seat hazardous. The collapse happened suddenly on Tuesday night, startling Sutha and his nephew Ashutosh, who were present at the time.

Responding promptly to the emergency, District Magistrate Vandana Singh confirmed that landslides struck Tiffin Top around midnight. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and emergency teams were quickly dispatched to the affected site.

Meanwhile, in Tehri district’s Tauliya Kaatal area, residents of Rangad village have endured a distressing 22-day confinement in their homes due to relentless rain and subsequent flooding. The swollen waters of the Chifliti river have not receded, resulting in the closure of local schools.