Greenhouse emissions from agri sector comes down in 2 decades, says Centre

NEW DELHI: The Union Government on Monday announced that India has successfully reduced greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture over the past two decades, even as food production has risen significantly.

Greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector have progressively decreased, falling from 23% of total emissions in 2000 to 18% in 2010, and further to 13.44% in 2019. During this period, India’s food production surged by over 64%.

In 2000, India’s total food production was approximately 200 million metric tonnes (MMT), increasing to 329 MMT by 2023.