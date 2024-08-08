‘Hasina can stay as long as she wants’

NEW DELHI: Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country after student protestors stormed her residence, continues to stay in India, where she is being hosted as a guest.

According to a source, Hasina has been accommodated in a safe house in India, where she can stay as long as she wants. There are speculations about where she could possibly go from here, but there is no confirmation on when or where she would, as she is safe in India for the moment.

Angry student agitators had stormed into Hasina’s official residence in Gono Bhaban around 3 pm on August 5, ending her 15 years in power. Widespread arson and looting have ensued in the country ever since.

The ground situation in the country continues to be volatile, with houses and businesses of major Awami League members, who are all on the run, have been burnt down.

Meanwhile, the Bangladeshi Army chief Waker-Uz-Zaman on Wednesday announced that an interim government, led by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus, will be sworn in on Thursday.

Dr Yunus, along with six others, were sentenced to jail on January 1 this year for labour law violations, but has been acquitted now. The Labour Law Appellate Tribunal, which delivered the verdict on Wednesday, fined Dr Yunus Taka 30,000 under two different sections.