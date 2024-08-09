Cabinet approves Rs 1765 crore for Clean Plant Programme

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Clean Plant Programme (CPP) with an investment of Rs 1765.65 crore to revolutionize the horticulture sector in India and is expected to set new standards for excellence and sustainability.

Under the CPP, nine world class state-of-the-art Clean Plant Centres (CPCs), equipped with advanced diagnostic therapeutics and tissue culture labs, will be established across India. These centres will play a crucial role in producing and maintaining virus-free planting material meant for larger propagation.

These nine CPCs include Grapes (NRC, Pune), Temperate Fruits - Apple, Almond, Walnuts etc. (CITH, Srinagar &Mukteshwar), Citrus Fruits (CCRI, Nagpur & CIAH, Bikaner), Mango/Guava/Avacado (IIHR, Bangaluru), Mango/Guava/Litchi (CISH, Lucknow), Pomegranate (NRC, Sholapur) and Tropical/Sub-Tropical Fruits in Eastern India.

Under this programme, a robust certification system will be implemented to ensure thorough accountability and traceability in planting material production and sale. Further, it will support infrastructure to establish large-scale nurseries to facilitate the efficient multiplication of clean planting material.

The benefits of the CPP would be to farmers, nurseries, consumers and exporters. The CPP will provide farmers access to virus-free, high-quality planting material, leading to increased crop yields and improved income opportunities.

This programme will be implemented by the National Horticulture Board in association with Indian Council of Agricultural Research. A couple of years back, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had proposed the CPP and Union Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman also mentioned the CPP in her February 2023 budget speech stating a major leap forward in enhancing the quality and productivity of fruit crops across the nation.

CPP will ensure consumers benefit from superior produce that is free from viruses, enhancing the taste, appearance, and nutritional value of fruits and strengthening India’s position as a leading global exporter, expanding market opportunities and increasing its share in the international fruit trade.

This will also prioritise affordable access to clean plant material for all farmers, regardless of their landholding size or socioeconomic status, actively engage women farmers, and address the diverse agro-climatic conditions across India by developing region-specific clean plant varieties and technologies.