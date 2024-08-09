UPSC releases dates for Civil Services Mains from September 20-29

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Civil Services Main Examination 2024. This examination is scheduled to take place between September 20 and September 29. The comprehensive schedule is now available on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who successfully passed the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 are eligible to sit for the Mains examination. The prelims were conducted on June 16, with the results announced on July 1. Out of all participants, 14,627 candidates qualified for the Mains.

This year, the Commission intends to fill 1,056 positions, including 40 seats allocated for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)The examination will commence with the essay paper on September 20.

On September 21, candidates will take General Studies Paper-I in the morning session and General Studies Paper-II in the afternoon session.

September 22 will feature General Studies Paper-III in the morning and General Studies Paper-IV in the afternoon.

On September 23, the Indian Language Paper and the English Paper, both of which are qualifying, will be conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions, respectively.

The final exams, scheduled for September 28, will cover the Optional Subject Paper-I in the morning and Optional Subject Paper-II in the afternoon. Each examination day will have two sessions: the morning session from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.