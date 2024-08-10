Maharashtra Congress to replicate LS formula, banks on collective leadership

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress has decided to use its tried and tested method of collective leadership and decentralised decision making for the Maharashtra state assembly elections scheduled in October.

Congress in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala held a review meeting and decided to empower local and regional leaders for the polls.

In the recent Lok sabha elections, Congress emerged as the single-largest party by winning 13 LS seats against one in previous polls, while the BJP secured only nine seats.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena won nine seats while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde- led Shiv Sena won seven seats. Sharad Pawar-led NCP won eight LS seats and his nephew deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar- led NCP only one seat.

“In state assembly elections too, we have decided to give more powers to local leaders while selecting the candidates and entrusting the responsibility. The party leadership has decided to take the local leaders into confidence before taking any decision,” said a senior Congress leader.