BJP hopes to strengthen RS tally with upcoming bypolls

NEW DELHI: The BJP is likely to strengthen its position in the Rajya Sabha after by-elections for 12 vacant seats are held in September.

The party hopes to be in a position to facilitate the passage of key legislations, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which was introduced in the just-concluded Budget session. The move is seen as a part of the party’s tactic to dent the Muslim Pasmanda and woman vote banks. This could add strength to the party’s strong campaign in many state elections this year and the next.

According to the available strength in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP has 87 MPs out of the effective strength of 229. With the addition of NDA (National Democratic Alliance) numbers, the strength can go up to 105.

If the votes of the six nominated members, who have generally voted with the government, are taken into account, the NDA’s strength would touch 111, which is just four short of the half-way mark of 115 in the Upper House.

On the INDIA bloc side, the Congress has a strength of 26 members in the RS. Together with the allies, the bloc’s strength could touch 84. The YSR Congress has 11 members and BJD eight, but they seldom come along with the Opposition.

As per official sources, the elections to the 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3. The Election Commission has announced 12 separate elections for each seat.