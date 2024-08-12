BSF neutralizes Bangladeshi smuggler in firing at borders in West Bengal’s Malda district

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) announced on Monday that it had neutralized a Bangladeshi smuggler during a retaliatory fire in West Bengal’s Malda district.

Additionally, the BSF apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to infiltrate the country, along with two Indian facilitators, at a checkpoint in Meghalaya.

According to BSF officials, the incident in Malda district occurred during the night of August 11-12 when a group of smugglers launched an attack on the personnel stationed at the Chandnichak Border Outpost. This outpost is operated by the 115th Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier.

The smugglers, allegedly armed with sharp-edged weapons, engaged the BSF troops, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defense. “In the ensuing exchange, one smuggler was neutralized. This situation highlights the ongoing tensions and dangers faced by security forces working to maintain border integrity amid persistent threats of smuggling and cross-border incursions,” a senior BSF officer stated.

The officer explained, “A BSF jawan patrolling the area observed five to six individuals transporting goods from the Indian side toward Bangladesh. The jawan moved in to intercept them and instructed the smugglers to stop. Ignoring the command, another group of smugglers, hiding behind the bushes, attacked the jawan with sharp weapons. The jawans fired two rounds in self-defense.”

Following the firing, the miscreants used the cover of darkness and wild bushes to flee back toward the Indian border. One Bangladeshi smuggler was found injured and was taken to a government hospital, where he later died. The deceased was identified as Abdullah, a resident of Rishipara village in Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, BSF troops apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators at a checkpoint on August 10 at midnight. This operation was part of the heightened security measures along the Meghalaya borders.

All the apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Indian facilitators have been handed over to the Meghalaya police for further action and legal proceedings.