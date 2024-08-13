Eight child labourers rescued from illegal e-waste factory in UP's Sambhal

SAMBHAL: Eight children engaged as labourers in an illegal e-waste factory here were rescued during a raid, an officer said on Tuesday.

The factory, which was found operating without proper permits, was using hazardous materials and unsafe practices, posing significant risks to both the workers and the environment, the officer said.

The raid was conducted in Bichhauli village under Sambhal Sadar Kotwali by officials from six departments.

During the raid, the officials found the children were working amidst dangerous chemicals, including a large quantity of a banned acid, and without any safety measures in place.

"The factory was not only operating without a sanctioned building plan but was also using 61 domestic LPG cylinders instead of the required commercial ones. The lack of proper exhaust systems, such as chimneys for the furnaces, further underscored the unsafe working environment," said Additional District Magistrate Pradeep Verma, who led the operation.

"The factory was found to be processing e-waste illegally brought from Delhi. It was sorted and then sent back. The authorities are now investigating how the factory had been operating without being detected," Verma said.

Legal action is being taken against the factory owner while the rescued children are being provided with necessary care and support, the officer added.