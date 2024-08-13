Promoters of ‘Khata-Khat’ scheme are off to picnic after polls: Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in an event here on Tuesday said that people who were offering “Khata-Khat” scheme during Lok Sabha elections had disappeared now and had possibly embarked on a picnic or frolic spree after the elections.

The UP Chief Minister was addressing a gathering while distributing appointment letters to 1,036 candidates selected under the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) under Mission Rozgar, here.

He said that during the recent Lok Sabha poll campaign, Rahul Gandhi had been promising a monthly dole of Rs 8500 to a woman in every poor family if INDIA bloc was voted to power. People were required to sign bonds of one lakh rupees each with a promise of receiving the amount every month.

But as soon as the elections are over, they vanished. When the election season arrives again, these same individuals re-emerge to sow seeds of division and unleash chaos in society, Yogi added.

The Chief Minister emphasized that under the present dispensation, securing a government job was possible without any recommendation or quid-pro-quo. "For the past seven and a half years, our government has been issuing appointment letters to the youth in strict adherence."

Comparing the recruitment statistics of the current regime with previous ones, the CM noted that between 2012 and 2017, UPPSSC completed appointments to 26,394 posts, with 13,469 positions filled by general candidates, 6,966 by OBC candidates, 5,634 by SC candidates, and 327 by ST candidates. The percentage of OBC candidates employed during this period was only 26.38%.

In contrast, under the current dispensation, the UPPSSC conducted 46,675 recruitments. Of these, 17,929 (38.41%) OBC candidates were appointed, said the CM adding that on combining OBC, SC, and ST candidates, over 60 per cent of the appointees employed under the double-engine government belonged to those categories.

Yogi Adityanath stated that during the previous government, a total of 19,312 candidates were selected between 2012 and 2017 through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission, whereas under the double-engine government from 2017 to 2024, over 42,409 youth were selected.