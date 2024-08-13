TMC-backed doctors' unions split over Kolkata medic rape-murder case

KOLKATA: With the incident of the rape and murder of a postgraduate student from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital gaining increasing attention, an internal feud between two groups of TMC-backed doctors has become evident.

One group of doctors believes that the Chief Minister of West Bengal is taking proactive steps to ensure the culprit is punished.

In contrast, another group of TMC-backed doctors’ unions argues that transferring the former principal of RG Kar Medical College to another state-run medical college shows partiality towards a doctor who faces a vigilance case.