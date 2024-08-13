TMC-backed doctors' unions split over Kolkata medic rape-murder case

KOLKATA: With the incident of the rape and murder of a postgraduate student from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital gaining increasing attention, an internal feud between two groups of TMC-backed doctors has become evident.
One group of doctors believes that the Chief Minister of West Bengal is taking proactive steps to ensure the culprit is punished.
In contrast, another group of TMC-backed doctors’ unions argues that transferring the former principal of RG Kar Medical College to another state-run medical college shows partiality towards a doctor who faces a vigilance case.
A section of the TMC-backed doctors’ union said, “Why has Dr. Ghosh been reinstated at a state-run medical college after he resigned from government service? Dr. Ghosh has not only tried to undermine RG Kar Medical College but has also failed to ensure the safety of doctors on duty. He should be sacked.”
According to another faction of the TMC-backed doctors’ union, the investigation should not be delayed. However, until now, no significant progress has been reported. The Calcutta High Court's order provided much-needed relief.
Nevertheless, some TMC-backed doctors allege that the civic volunteer was made a scapegoat to divert attention from the real criminals.
A senior doctor commented, “The preliminary post-mortem report indicates that such brutality would be impossible without a conspiracy involving multiple criminals. Isn’t this arrest just a superficial measure?”
However, another group of doctors feels that if the Chief Minister had not been firm and taken the case seriously, the investigation could have been further delayed.
One person was arrested the day after the incident, despite the accused's close ties to the Trinamool Congress.
“If the TMC wants to suppress the facts, they should not have arrested the accused, as he is closely associated with the TMC-backed police welfare committee,” said a senior doctor.