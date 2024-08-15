SAD story in Punjab as party MLA joins AAP

CHANDIGARH: Two-time Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. With Sukhi’s exit, SAD is left with only two MLAs — Manpreet Singh Ayali and Ganieve Majithia — in the 117-member assembly.

Adding to the SAD’s woes, Ayali has backed the rebel group of the Akalis, announcing that he will boycott all party activities. Sukhi left SAD at a time when the party is facing the worst rebellion in its history, with a section of leaders asking party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to step down after the LS polls debacle.

Welcoming Sukhi into the AAP fold, Mann said he has always worked for the welfare of the downtrodden.

After joining the AAP, Sukhi said he feels proud that he is going to be a soldier of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. He lauded Mann for announcing that a medical college would be set up in Nawanshahr. Sukhi said he had once taken up the issue of a corrupt revenue official with the Chief Minister and the official was removed.

“I feel that I can work with such a CM and party,” he said. Asked if he will resign as an MLA, Sukhi said he will seek legal opinion in this regard.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said that Sukhi joining AAP is shocking. “This is a big blow at a time when the party is struggling. It is high time that the party leadership lend an ear to the workers. We exist because of Akali Dal, we need to strengthen it as per the wish of the workers.”