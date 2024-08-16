PM Modi asks Bangladesh chief advisor to protect Hindus, minorities

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Bangladesh’s chief advioer in the interim government to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities.

“Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured the protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh,” said PM Modi.

Professor Yunus after the phone call said that PM Modi congratulated him on assuming charge as chief adviser.

“The situation in Bangladesh has been brought under control and is becoming normal,” Professor Yunus said.

Dhaka government has also said that it is committed to safeguarding every citizen of the country including the minorities when the Indian Prime Minister raised the issue of the protection of the minorities. Meanwhile, India has said that it’s closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.

Professor Yunus, according to a statement issued in Dhaka, said that the reports of attacks on the minorities have been exaggerated and he is inviting Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh and report from the ground on the issues of the minority protection.

“India has been a steadfast supporter of Bangladesh since its’ independence,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday adding that the situation of minorities was discussed during Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma in a meeting with the Foreign advisor of their interim government.

Professor Yunus will be attending PM Modi’s hosted Voice Of Global South Summit virtually on Saturday. Meanwhile, MEA has stated that India-Bangladesh trade has resumed. India has also said that it would resume its full visa services in Bangladesh once the situation returns to normal there.

Former Bangladesh’s PM Sheikh Hasina continues to be in India and there is no time frame on how long she will stay here as a state guest. UN too has highlighted the atrocities committed on minorities in Bangladesh. According to some reports from Dhaka more than 1000 people have died in Bangladesh during the recent violence.