Nod to Metro projects in 3 cities, 2 airports

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday approved three big-ticket Metro projects for prominent cities — Bengaluru, Pune and Thane — costing Rs 30,765 crore and two airports for Patna in Bihar and Bagdora in West Bengal, which are currently handling commercial flights, primarily defence facilities.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held under the hairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing the media about the decisions, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said under Phase-III of Bangalore Metro Rail Project approved on Friday, there will be two elevated corridors of 44.65 km with 31 stations.

On operationalisation of Phase-3, Bengaluru will have 220.20km of active Metro Rail Network. Total completion cost of the project is Rs 15,611 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the Swargate to Katraj Underground Line Extension of the existing PCMC-Swargate Metro Line of Pune Metro Phase-I project. This new extension is known as the Line-l B extension and will span 5.46 km and will include three underground stations, connecting key areas such as Market Yard, Bibwewadi, Balaji Nagar, and the Katraj suburbs. The project, aiming at providing seamless connectivity in Pune, is set to be completed by February, 2029. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2,954.53 crore.