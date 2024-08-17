Voice of global south summit: PM Modi calls for unity amid global tensions

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and leaders taking part in the third Voice of Global South Summit expressed concerns about tensions and conflicts.
PM Modi called for unity among global south partners to meet the aspirations of the two-third of humanity in the virtually held summit.
“Solutions to these concerns depend on just and inclusive global governance, such institutions whose priorities give preference to the Global South, where developed countries also fulfil their responsibilities and commitments, take steps to reduce the gap between the Global North and the Global South. The Summit of the Future at the UN next month could be an important milestone for all of this,” said PM Modi on Saturday.
Leaders who attended this Summit included Bangladesh’s chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jaugnath, acting PM of Fiji, and leaders from El Salvador and Belarus.
Discussions were also held on the contribution of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).
“DPI’s contribution to inclusive growth is not short of a revolution. The Global DPI Repository, created under our G20 presidency, was the first ever multilateral consensus on DPI,” PM Modi said.
Agreements to share the "India Stack” have been done with 12 partners from the global south. India has created a social impact fund to accelerate DPI in the global south. India will make an initial contribution of USD 25 million to it.
“This gathering takes place as the world grapples with multiple conflicts, tensions and stresses. We, the nations of the global south, are particularly impacted. The purpose of this exchange of views is to define our interests through that process. Hence, the theme of this session - Charting a Unique Paradigm for the Global South,” said Dr Jaishankar while addressing his counterparts from global south.
Dr Jaishankar spoke about four themes - strengthening economic resilience, revitalising multilateralism, climate change and energy transitions and democratisation of digital transformations.
The leaders of the global south exchanged perspectives on priorities and concerns of the global south. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to share its experiences and capabilities with the global south.