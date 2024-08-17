Voice of global south summit: PM Modi calls for unity amid global tensions

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and leaders taking part in the third Voice of Global South Summit expressed concerns about tensions and conflicts.

PM Modi called for unity among global south partners to meet the aspirations of the two-third of humanity in the virtually held summit.

“Solutions to these concerns depend on just and inclusive global governance, such institutions whose priorities give preference to the Global South, where developed countries also fulfil their responsibilities and commitments, take steps to reduce the gap between the Global North and the Global South. The Summit of the Future at the UN next month could be an important milestone for all of this,” said PM Modi on Saturday.

Leaders who attended this Summit included Bangladesh’s chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jaugnath, acting PM of Fiji, and leaders from El Salvador and Belarus.