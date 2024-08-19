CBI sleuths raid premises of Northern Coalfields officials in MP’s Singrauli

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday raided the premises of at least two officials of the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) and a prominent contractor in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district.

While around Rs 4 crore unaccounted cash has been seized by the CBI teams from the raided premises, incriminating documents pointing towards possibility of massive corruption in machines/spares supplies at the Singrauli-headquartered public sector coal major have also been recovered and taken back by the premier investigation agency’s sleuths.

Several people have been taken into custody from Singrauli and possibly Jabalpur since Saturday night, when the operations by the CBI started in the matter. According to sources, the CBI team, reportedly from Jabalpur, arrived in Singrauli early on Sunday with at least two men, who had been possibly taken into custody in Jabalpur only in a matter few hours before the raid began.