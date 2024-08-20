No licensing regime for OTT apps: Govt

NEW DELHI: The government has decided not to bring over-the-top (OTT) communication apps such as WhatsApp, Skype, and Telegram under the licensing regime. According to sources, the exclusion of OTT apps from the consultation process during the formation of the Telecom Bill makes it impossible to subject them to any licensing.

The Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, has been pushing for the inclusion of OTTs under the licensing regime, citing similarities in the services offered. However, several industry bodies, including the Internet & Mobile Association of India, Nasscom, Broadband India Forum, and the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum have cautioned against this move.

The Telecommunication Bill 2023, which proposed various changes in the telecom sector, was passed in both Houses of Parliament in December 2023. However, there was confusion whether the bill would cover OTT services. Later, the then communication minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified that OTTs are regulated by the Information Technology Act, and the process will continue to stay that way.