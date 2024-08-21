Flash floods wreak havoc in Uttarakhand: Three dead, one missing after cloudburst in Tehri

DEHRADUN: Three dead and one missing in flash floods as heavy rainfall continues to batter Uttarakhand.

The aftermath of a cloudburst in Tehri has left several villages struggling to cope with the fury of the monsoon. Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing person.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, predicting that the adverse weather conditions will persist until August 25.

A devastating cloud burst in Ghuttu village of Bhilangna tehsil in the Ghansali block of the state on Tuesday night triggered landslides that caused widespread damage to properties in the region.

According to District Disaster Management Officer, Brijesh Bhatt, "The incident resulted in the loss of eight cows, three calves, and one ox, which were buried under debris."

Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer, Nandkishore Joshi, told TNIE, “The rainfall in Uttarakhand had slowed down in recent days, but has now regained momentum. Monday's rainfall caused widespread disruption in Dhsoli block, Chamoli, with heavy downpours turning roads into rivulets and cutting off several villages from the main road.”

However, a combined effort by the police, revenue department, and relief teams, along with the PWD, has successfully cleared the roads, restoring connectivity.