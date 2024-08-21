Flash floods wreak havoc in Uttarakhand: Three dead, one missing after cloudburst in Tehri

DEHRADUN: Three dead and one missing in flash floods as heavy rainfall continues to batter Uttarakhand.
The aftermath of a cloudburst in Tehri has left several villages struggling to cope with the fury of the monsoon. Rescue operations are underway to locate the missing person.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert, predicting that the adverse weather conditions will persist until August 25.
A devastating cloud burst in Ghuttu village of Bhilangna tehsil in the Ghansali block of the state on Tuesday night triggered landslides that caused widespread damage to properties in the region.
According to District Disaster Management Officer, Brijesh Bhatt, "The incident resulted in the loss of eight cows, three calves, and one ox, which were buried under debris."
Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer, Nandkishore Joshi, told TNIE, “The rainfall in Uttarakhand had slowed down in recent days, but has now regained momentum. Monday's rainfall caused widespread disruption in Dhsoli block, Chamoli, with heavy downpours turning roads into rivulets and cutting off several villages from the main road.”
However, a combined effort by the police, revenue department, and relief teams, along with the PWD, has successfully cleared the roads, restoring connectivity.
Director of the Meteorological Center, Bikram Singh, told TNIE, "A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Uttarakhand from Thursday to August 25. A yellow alert for intense rainfall has been declared for the next 24 hours in Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts."
Meanwhile, there is a possibility of continued heavy rainfall in various parts of Uttarakhand.
According to the Meteorological Center, by the third week of the month, the state typically receives 265.72 millimetres of rainfall. However, due to a sluggish monsoon, only 264.76 millimetres of rainfall were recorded, resulting in a 4 per cent rainfall deficit.
But in a sudden turn of events, the weather pattern changed dramatically from Sunday afternoon, with heavy rainfall sweeping across both the hills and plains, bringing much-needed relief to the region.