10-year-old child among three killed in China clay factory accident in Gujarat

KUTCH: Three persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed in an accident at a China clay manufacturing factory near Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday, police said.

China clay is a key component in the ceramic industry.

The accident occurred at Shri Hari Minerals located near Dhaneti village of Bhuj taluka around 11 am, an official from Paddhar police station said.

Factory owner Govind Chamaria (45), his son Akshar (10) and Chamaria's partner Prakash Vagani (32) died after getting trapped in a China clay machine, the official said.

The child fell into the machine, used to pulverise China clay, while playing. His father rushed to save him but he also got trapped in the machine.

Prakash too got stuck in the machine when he tried to pull out the father-son duo, police said.

By the time the three were pulled out by the factory workers, they were all dead, the official said.

After being informed about the accident, police reached the spot and launched a probe, he added.